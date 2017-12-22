Bob Layton Editorial: A loaded inbox

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

About police marijuana concerns, Keith and Debbie ask, “Are they not already policing pot? It seems odd that making something legal would be more trouble.”

Monroe asserts 90 per cent of drivers who smoke already drive high.

About whether Alberta is still a conservative province, James says conservatism is a dying ideology, that’s why it has been taken over by the extreme right.

Valerie responds, “There is no extreme right.”

Andrew says Alberta is still fiscally conservative, we still don’t like politicians throwing away money with no plan to get it back.

Steven wants separate and special and public schools merged into one with religious teaching reserved for church.

About separating seniors in need of care, Tracy says this is not respecting our elders. It angers Donna – it happened to her parents. Gerald calls it human rights abuse.

And about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being found guilty of ethics violations, Michael says had this been a conservative leader, the media would have been all over it. Because it was Trudeau, they just yawned.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.