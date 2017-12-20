Outremont residents treated to Christmas carols for sarcoma research

The extended McGarrigle-Wainwright family and their friends gathered to offer up free Christmas carols at Place Kate-McGarrigle in Outremont.

READ MORE: New genetic research could help detect breast cancer earlier

The hundreds of people who braved chilly weather and icy streets to listen to the music were asked to make donations to the Kate McGarrigle fund in the McGill University Health Centre, which supports research into sarcoma.

“Kate died of sarcoma,” said organizer Lily Lanken, who is McGariggle’s niece.

“It’s a cancer that few people get. Mostly children get it. And so the MUHC gives out grants for research.”

This is the first year of the concerts, but Lanken said it could become a tradition in Outremont.

READ MORE: Could a ‘smart T-shirt’ save your life? Université Laval technology monitors breathing