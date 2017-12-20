Boil water notice issued for south east Kelowna properties

The South East Kelowna Irrigation District has issued a boil water notice for users on the surface water system due to a malfunction in the disinfection system.

The notice covers all 2200 connections in the distribution area, which is mostly rural agricultural properties. The area covers 22 per cent of the City of Kelowna.

A statement from general manager Toby Pike says the order is effective immediately and remains in effect until further notice.

The statement reads as follows:

Why has this notice been issued?

The Boil Water Notice is required due to a malfunction in the disinfection system at the intake on Hydraulic Creek.

The heavy snowfall overnight caused a power failure at the intake and the subsequent failure of the disinfection system.

Who is affected by this notice?

This notice applies to all residents receiving water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District.

Hall Road residents who receive well water from the O’Reilly Road well are also affected as any interruption in the well water supply will result in surface water being supplied to the area.

What should the public do?

During a boil water notice, tap water used for drinking, brushing teeth, or rinsing ready-to-eat-foods should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute.

“Owners of all public facilities must post Boil Water Notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off).

As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Boil Water Notice.

How long will the Boil Water Notice last?

The boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

We are currently repairing the chlorination system and once those repairs are complete the system will be flushed and the notice will be lifted when water quality samples are favorable.

Kelowna residents unsure of who their water supplier is can get this information by going to http://www.kjwc.org and using the “who is my water supplier” tool.