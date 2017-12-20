Winnipeg bracing for one of the coldest Christmas’ on record

Christmas Day in Winnipeg will be the coldest one Winnipeggers have experienced in over 20 years.
On Dec. 25, 1996 temperatures reached a high of -27.8 degrees Celsius. While temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than this, it will put Christmas 2017 around some of the coldest on record.
Here is a list of the coolest daily maximum temperatures (day time highs) on Christmas Day in Winnipeg:
The forecast for Winnipeg as of Wednesday calls for a high of -26 C which, although not in the top 5 coldest, is very close.
Overnight temperatures will be a bit further from the records for coldest temperatures on Dec. 25.
Here are the coldest daily minimum temperatures on Christmas day in Winnipeg
Another notable Christmas Day in Winnipeg was in 1999 where Winnipeg reached the warmest temperature on record with a high of 5.4 C.
