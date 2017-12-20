Chilling video released of gunman entering a Costco before off-duty cop responds

A Kansas district attorney says an off-duty police officer who shot and killed an armed man who was threatening customers at a Costco store near Kansas City will not face any charges.

Video of the incident was released by the Lexena Police Department, which shows a gunman enter the store on Nov. 26 screaming, waving a weapon, and threatening to shoot customers.

Police say Ronald Hunt didn’t appear to have specific targets, but as customers fled for their safety, Capt. Michael Howell of Kansas City Police Department can be seen jumping into action.

“It looked like hundreds of people just started running by me,” Howell told KCTV. “At first, my initial thought was this can’t be real.”

While store employees and customers were being evacuated, the video shows Howell weaving through the store as he tracked the 58-year-old long-haul trucker.

At one point Howell identifies himself as a police officer and tells Hunt to drop the weapon.

“I said, ‘Police! Drop the gun. Don’t move,'” Howell said. “When I said, ‘Police!’ a second time, he turned and pointed his pistol at me.”

Investigators said Hunt ignored the commands and threatened Howell, who shot him.

Nearly three minutes after Hunt entered the store, the pair is seen walking off camera and Hunt is fatally shot by Howell.

“I couldn’t have let him kill people,” he said. “I’m just a cop doing my job.”

District Attorney Steve Howe said Wednesday that Howell saved innocent lives during the confrontation last month.

Howe said Howell acted in self-defense and in defense of others, which is allowed by Kansas law.

No one else in the store was injured.

-With files from Global News.