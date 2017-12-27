2017 Calgary politics in review: Mayor Naheed Nenshi on Olympics, Midfield & more

Global’s Linda Olsen sat down with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi to discuss the year in municipal politics.

Nenshi weighs in on the frustration from the local business community when it comes to taxes and describes the city’s plans to help.

He talks about a possible solution when it comes to secondary suites, plus divulges his thoughts on a contentious municipal election campaign that he says became surprisingly personal.

As we approach the 30th anniversary of Calgary hosting the Olympic Winter Games, Nenshi shares his thoughts on whether it’s the right decision to make a bid once again.

He addresses the ongoing controversy around building a new arena for Calgary, along with how the city handled the plight of the Midfield Mobile Home Park residents.

With files from Linda Olsen