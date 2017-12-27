Politics
December 27, 2017 11:00 am

2017 Calgary politics in review: Mayor Naheed Nenshi on Olympics, Midfield & more

By Staff Global News

WATCH: Global’s Linda Olsen sits down with Calgary’s mayor to discuss the year in municipal politics. Nenshi weighs in on topics from taxes to a possible solution on secondary suites, plus a contentious election campaign that he says got surprisingly personal.

A A

Global’s Linda Olsen sat down with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi to discuss the year in municipal politics.

Nenshi weighs in on the frustration from the local business community when it comes to taxes and describes the city’s plans to help.

Story continues below

He talks about a possible solution when it comes to secondary suites, plus divulges his thoughts on a contentious municipal election campaign that he says became surprisingly personal.

As we approach the 30th anniversary of Calgary hosting the Olympic Winter Games, Nenshi shares his thoughts on whether it’s the right decision to make a bid once again.

He addresses the ongoing controversy around building a new arena for Calgary, along with how the city handled the plight of the Midfield Mobile Home Park residents.

With files from Linda Olsen

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 Year in Review
2026 Olympics
Calgary business
Calgary election 2017
Calgary Mayor
Calgary municipal taxes
Calgary Olympic bid
Calgary Politics
Calgary Secondary Suites
Midfield Trailer Park
Naheed Nenshi
Year in review 2017

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News