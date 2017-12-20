Weather service warns that black ice making Nova Scotia roads treacherous

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Nova Scotia warning of black ice forming on roads around the province.

The weather service said rain that fell on highways and roads across the province overnight had been hardening into sheets of ice in some areas.

Police reported several fatal accidents on Tuesday night, with a death of a 69-year-old man in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Lunenburg County and another death of a driver in a single-vehicle crash near Falmouth.

By early today there were numerous reports of black ice forming.

The weather forecaster suggested drivers take extra caution during the early morning commute.