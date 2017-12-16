Driver fighting for life after collision with moose on Alberta highway

One person is in life-threatening condition after their car collided with a moose on Highway QEII near Blackfalds early Saturday morning.

RCMP said it happened just before 2 a.m. north of Highway 11A.

The car was heading south when it hit a moose, which caused the vehicle to leave the road and go into the west ditch, RCMP said.

The driver was flown to an Edmonton-area hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Red Deer hospital by ground ambulance.

RCMP said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

Blackfalds is about 140 kilometres south of Edmonton and 14 kilometres north of Red Deer.