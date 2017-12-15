Victims of Hydro One helicopter crash identified

The Power Workers’ Union in Ontario has identified the four workers who lost their lives after a Hydro One helicopter crashed in eastern Ontario on Thursday.

James Baragar, Jeff Howes, Darcy Jansen and Kyle Shorrock were traveling in the helicopter to perform work on a transmission tower when the accident took place, the union said in a release.

Baragar was a member of the Power Workers’ Union, while Howes, Jansen and Shorrock were members of the Canadian Union of Skilled Workers.

Hydro One held candlelight vigils at its offices across the province Friday morning.

Earlier, CEO Mayo Schmidt said workers across the province are reeling from the deaths of their colleagues.

Schmidt also says most ground crews in the province will be standing down from their jobs until Monday to mourn the loss of their colleagues, but workers will respond to any reports of power outages.

