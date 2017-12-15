Alberta to expand airborne monitoring of oilsands greenhouse gas emissions

The province’s environmental monitoring agency is using airborne sensing equipment to measure the release of greenhouse gases and other chemicals over oilsands mines north of Fort McMurray.

Chief scientist Fred Wrona said the program is to be expanded to cover other parts of the province and all kinds of heavy oil and bitumen production.

Airborne monitoring recently revealed that greenhouse gas emissions from some parts of the oilpatch have been being badly underestimated.

Wrona said the method will produce a better idea of what’s being released from which facilities.

He adds it will also help scientists create baseline information in advance of future development.

