Missing Powerview teen believed to be in Winnipeg

Powerview RCMP are asking Winnipeggers for help in finding a missing teen.

Breanna Lameman was first reported missing from the community 132 kms northeast of Winnipeg Nov. 27. The 16-year-old was in contact with her family while in the city Dec. 7, but they haven’t heard from her since.

Police believe Lameman is still in Winnipeg.

She is described as 5’3″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts are asked to Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.