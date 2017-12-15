Missing Teen
December 15, 2017 2:36 pm

Missing Powerview teen believed to be in Winnipeg

By Online Producer  Global News
Powerview RCMP are looking for 16-year-old Breanna Lameman, thought to be in Winnipeg.

Powerview RCMP are looking for 16-year-old Breanna Lameman, thought to be in Winnipeg.

RCMP handout
A A

Powerview RCMP are asking Winnipeggers for help in finding a missing teen.

Breanna Lameman was first reported missing from the community 132 kms northeast of Winnipeg Nov. 27.  The 16-year-old was in contact with her family while in the city Dec. 7, but they haven’t heard from her since.

Police believe Lameman is still in Winnipeg.

She is described as 5’3″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts are asked to Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
16-year-old girl
Lameman
Manitoba
Missing Teen
Powerview
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News