Vancouver pedestrian dies in parallel parking incident

A collision involving a white SUV and a 75-year old woman on Dec. 13 resulted in Vancouver’s fifth pedestrian fatality of 2017.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. the driver was parallel parking on Slocan Street near East 20th Avenue, when he reversed into the woman crossing the street.

The woman later died in hospital.

The Vancouver Police Department are investigating the incident, and have said speed and alcohol do not seem to have played a part.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, and is cooperating with police.

Pedestrian deaths are down from last year, when the city had 11 total in 2016.