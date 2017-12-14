World
December 14, 2017 1:50 pm

Robot takes part in Olympic torch relay

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: HUBO was the first non-human to bear the torch during the 2018 Winter Olympics torch relay.

Day 41 of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic torch relay featured an appearance by the event’s first non-human participant.

Humanoid robot “HUBO” was the second torchbearer of the afternoon at the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, South Korea.

Pyeongchang 2018 Organising Committee president Lee Hee-beom was given the honour of lighting the flame for the day.

He then passed it to robotics professor Dr. Dennis Hong, who took the torch on a short trip in a vehicle driven by Robot HUBO.

At least 7,500 torchbearers will transport the Olympic flame during its trip around the country.

The torch will reach its final destination on Feb. 9, when it will light the cauldron at the Opening Ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

