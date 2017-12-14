Winnipeg Police investigating Thursday morning assault
Winnipeg Police are currently investigating a serious assault downtown.
Officers were called to St. Mary Avenue and Hargrave Street at 2 a.m. Thursday.
No details have been released on how many people are involved.
The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and officers say they expect to remain on scene until further notice.
We’ll update you as more information is provided.
