Losing skid continues for the Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks lost 7-1 to the Nashville Predators Wednesday night, making it four losses in a row.

Alexander Burmistrov scored Vancouver’s only goal.

Henrik Sedin was not pleased with how his team competed against the Predators. pic.twitter.com/s2MGvszbus — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 14, 2017

Filip Forsberg, Craig Smith, Kevin Fiala and Calle Jarnkrok each scored one goal for the Predators.

P.K. Subban scored two goals for Nashville, including one from centre ice.

Vancouver will next face off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, Dec. 15.