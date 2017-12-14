Sports
December 14, 2017 4:38 am

Losing skid continues for the Vancouver Canucks

By News Anchor  CKNW

The Vancouver Canucks lost 7-1 against the Nashville Predators Wednesday night.

The Vancouver Canucks lost 7-1 to the Nashville Predators Wednesday night, making it four losses in a row.

Alexander Burmistrov scored Vancouver’s only goal.

Filip Forsberg, Craig Smith, Kevin Fiala and Calle Jarnkrok each scored one goal for the Predators.

P.K. Subban scored two goals for Nashville, including one from centre ice.

Vancouver will next face off against the San Jose Sharks on Friday, Dec. 15.

