Kelowna Rockets fall to Swift Current Broncos

The Kelowna Rockets lost to the Swift Current Broncos 5-1 Wednesday night.

The Rockets are on a six-game eastern road trip.

Swift Current was up 2-0 at the end of the first period.

By the end of the second frame, the Bronco’s had widened the gap 5-0.

Liam Kindree scored a power play goal for Kelowna in the third period, but that would be the only Rockets goal of the game.

While Swift Current took the 5-1 win, the Rockets outshot the Broncos 38-26.

The Rockets next game is Friday night against the Prince Albert Raiders.