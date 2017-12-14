Kelowna Rockets fall to Swift Current Broncos
The Kelowna Rockets lost to the Swift Current Broncos 5-1 Wednesday night.
The Rockets are on a six-game eastern road trip.
Swift Current was up 2-0 at the end of the first period.
By the end of the second frame, the Bronco’s had widened the gap 5-0.
Liam Kindree scored a power play goal for Kelowna in the third period, but that would be the only Rockets goal of the game.
While Swift Current took the 5-1 win, the Rockets outshot the Broncos 38-26.
The Rockets next game is Friday night against the Prince Albert Raiders.
