Scott Thompson: We need a solution to Wynne’s energy mistake, not propaganda in our bills

Is there anybody who is not aware of the cost of their electricity bill and how it has doubled in the last decade?

Is there anyone who is unaware of how much Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne‘s energy mistake has cost the province?

Is there anyone who feels refinancing the loan debt to take 30 years to pay it off is a good idea?

READ MORE: Customers could pay steep price for Ontario’s hydro plan, auditor warns

Is there anyone who thinks Wynne’s self-inflicted energy mistake was well thought out?

Then it’s hard to understand why the Wynne Liberals spending your money to explain the predicament she has put us all in by stuffing campaign-style flyers into your bill.

READ MORE: Ontario Liberals ordered hydro firms to advertise rate-cut plan on bills: NDP

I think most Ontarians know how we got here. Most know why we are paying too much.

Not because of green energy, but because of bad party deals lacking due diligence and cost analysis.

We don’t need patronizing party propaganda in our bills. We don’t need a smoke-and-mirror refinancing plan.

Ontarians need a solution to Wynne’s energy mistake.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML.