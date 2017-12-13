Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan pays up after losing soccer wager to Toronto Mayor John Tory

Donned in a Toronto FC scarf, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan carried a basket of goodies to send to Toronto Mayor John Tory — to settle her debts.

“Today’s a very sad day,” she told reporters in her home city. “But Seattle always pays its debts.”

The two mayors had bet on the outcome of the Major League Soccer Cup final, where Toronto beat the Seattle Sounders 2-0 to win it all.

READ MORE: Toronto FC beat Seattle Sounders 2-0 to win first MLS Cup final

If Sounders FC had come out on top, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he was going to send over a basket with Tim Hortons coffee, a peameal bacon sandwich and maple syrup.

Both mayors said they would donate $100 for every goal scored by their respective teams to a local non-profit, with Tory’s money going to the Daily Bread Food Bank and Durkan’s to Seattle Shares, an organization that allows municipal employees to contribute to non-profits across the city.

Seattle City Hall is also going to be lit up in red Wednesday night to honour TFC. (Tory would have lit up the Toronto sign in Sounders colours if he lost.)

“My prediction was right it was two goals, I just had it going the wrong way,” Durkan said. “So congratulations to Toronto, you played a great match, and we’ll see you on the pitch next year.”

The big bet has been set with Mayor Jenny Durkan for Saturday's #MLSCup game between Toronto FC & Seattle FC. I'm betting on the Reds to win! Come on you Reds! #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/K7xURc9nb3 — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 8, 2017

*With files from the Canadian Press