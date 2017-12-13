RCMP seeking two suspects in rash of gas bar break-and-enters in south central Manitoba

Carman RCMP have released images of suspects involved in several break-and-enters hoping a tip from the public will help them solve the cases.

Police were called to an alarm at a gas bar in Elm Creek at around 3:45 a.m. Nov. 24. They found the back door had been forced open. Several items were stolen, including a large quantity of cigarettes. Security cameras at the location showed two suspects getting into a silver SUV which had been reported stolen from Winnipeg.

There was a similar break-in at a gas bar in Portage la Prairie earlier that evening where suspects tried to steal cigarettes.

Yet another robbery happened Dec. 3 at a gas bar in Carman. This time, the culprits got in through the front door and stole lottery tickets.

Officials believe all three incidents are connected.

One suspect has been described as heavy set, wearing a black jacket, light pants, gloves and dark balaclava. The other suspect is described as thin, wearing blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt.

The men used a pink Rubbermaid tote to carry away the stolen goods.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.