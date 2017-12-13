Head on crash kills Greenwood man
Police say speed and changing road conditions played a role in a fatal head on crash near Midway.
The two vehicle crash happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 3, one kilometre east of Midway where a pick-up truck crossed the centre line before colliding with a logging truck.
The driver of the pick-up, a 30 year-old Greenwood resident, died as a result of the crash.
The driver of the logging truck, also from Greenwood, escaped serious injury.
The crash shut down the highway for nine hours.
