Head on crash kills Greenwood man

Police say speed and changing road conditions played a role in a fatal head on crash near Midway.

The two vehicle crash happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 3, one kilometre east of Midway where a pick-up truck crossed the centre line before colliding with a logging truck.

The driver of the pick-up, a 30 year-old Greenwood resident, died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the logging truck, also from Greenwood, escaped serious injury.

The crash shut down the highway for nine hours.