Holiday travel tips and reminders

CAA Saskatchewan has released tips for travelling over the holiday season.

They are reminding people to ask someone to pick their mail up if they are away for the holidays, and advising that people should be cognizant of posting on social media about their whereabouts.

CAA suggests using timers on lights, the radio or the TV to make it seem as though someone is home. Another tip is asking neighbours to use the driveway (if applicable) to make it appear like someone is coming and going from the house regularly.

If you’re jetsetting this holiday season, CAA recommends checking flight statuses regularly, checking weather frequently in both the destination and departure cities and packing any medications in their original containers, to be stored in your carry-on bags.

Some other tips they give are knowing the airline’s cancellation policy, weighing your bags to avoid extra fees and being sure your passport is valid.

