Waste worker’s close call with exploding flare a helpful reminder of what can’t be recycled

A worker narrowly escaped injury at a Cambridgeshire recycling plant after a marine flare exploded in his hands.

Security cameras captured the moment, showing the worker studying the flare before it exploded in his hands and ricocheted around the waste treatment room at the Waterbeach Materials Recycling Facility.

The company’s account director, Chris Smiles, said in a press release, “the marine flare came through with aluminum recycling but exploded in the hands of one of our employees when it reached our manual sorting area. Thankfully, he was protected by his work clothing and was uninjured, but the consequences could have been much worse.”

The company released the video of the incident to help raise awareness of the importance of waste management over the Christmas period.

