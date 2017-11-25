City of Vancouver wants ideas on how to deal with trash from single-use items

Vancouverites’ morning cup of joe may only cost a few bucks, but according to the city, the single-use coffee cups are costing taxpayers a big chunk of change.

“Zero Waste” project manager Monica Kosmack says the city spent $2.5 million to collect coffee cups, fast food containers and plastic bags from trash containers across the city.

“The cups and containers alone make up about half of the garbage that you see in the litter cans,” said Kosmack, adding that such items can, and should, be recycled.

READ MORE: Vancouver cracking down on single use disposable items

According to the city, every week 2.6 million coffee cups are thrown in the trash in Vancouver.

The city will be hosting public sessions to hear from people and stakeholders about what they can do to achieve their zero-waste goal.

City staff are planning to present a strategy to council in the new year.

WATCH: Canada’s first zero-waste grocery store opens on Salt Spring Island, B.C.

People interested in participating can attend the city’s pop-up engagement space or can send feedback online.

As part of the Greenest City Action Plan, the City seeks to reduce solid waste going to the landfill or incinerator by 50 per cent from 2008 levels by 2020.

~With files from Geneva Nam