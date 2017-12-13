Dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm to be put up for adoption in Canada

An animal welfare group says dozens of dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea have arrived in Canada.

READ MORE: 46 pooches rescued from dog meat farms to be put up for adoption in U.S.

Humane Society International’s Canadian branch says 50 dogs have arrived in the last five days and are bound for shelters and rescue groups in Ontario and Quebec.

The organization says another 120 or so dogs are headed to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Rebecca Aldworth, the group’s executive director, says many of the animals rescued from the facility in Namyangju had open sores and were severely emaciated due to malnutrition.

Humane Society International, which has been campaigning to end the dog meat trade, says an estimated 2.5 million dogs are killed for meat each year in South Korea.

READ MORE: Activists rescue dogs raised for meat from farms in South Korea

The group says the Namyangju dog meat farm, which has now shut down, was one of roughly 17,000 such facilities in South Korea.

WATCH: 100 puppies rescued from South Korean dog meat farm rescued in 2015