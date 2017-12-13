Canada
December 13, 2017 8:16 am

Saskatoon Transit launches Jingle Bell Express

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon Transit is giving holiday shoppers an option for travelling between malls with the Jingle Bell Express.

Dayne Winter / Global News
Saskatoon Transit is offering a new option for holiday shoppers to get around the city.

The Jingle Bell Express starts running in the city on Wednesday, taking riders on a loop between four malls – Confederation Mall, Lawson Heights Mall, Centre Mall and Market Mall.

Saskatoon Transit director Jim McDonald said the new service will help shoppers avoid parking hassles.

“The holidays can be stressful enough without trying to find parking,” McDonald said.

“We hope to make it a little easier for residents to get around leading up to the holidays and alleviate some of the stress that comes with Christmas shopping.”

Buses will run weekdays between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. CT, with weekend service operating between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Regular fares apply and the service will be in operation until Dec. 23.

It will also run for free on Boxing Day from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit wants riders using the service to take a short survey about their experience using the Jingle Bell Express. Four people taking the survey will win one of four $100 gift cards to one of the malls on the service.

