EXCLUSIVE: Montrealer claims she found mould on meat in Tim Hortons sandwich

A Montreal woman was literally left with a bad taste in her mouth after she claims she was handed a mouldy sandwich at a Tim Horton’s drive-through on the West Island last Sunday.

She posted a video of mouldy meat online after she says a customer service representative insinuated she made up the whole story.

“My friend was like ‘Kiki are you OK?’ that’s when I pushed the brakes cause I was about to hit the sidewalk,” said Kyrianne Edmond. “Then, I’m like ‘no it’s not OK. I have to open the light something’s wrong with my sandwich.'”

She says she took three whole bites before realizing something was off. She decided to take a closer look after leaving the Dollard-des-Ormeaux location and opened the sandwich.

“When I reached for my light in the car I opened the sandwich there it was: a whole bunch of mould in my sandwich. It was really nasty,” Edmond said. But nothing beats the nasty reception she claims she received when she returned it.

“He’s like ‘what’s wrong with your sandwich?’ So I show him he’s just like ‘oh OK.’ No emotion. No compassion. No ‘sorry’,” Edmond told Global News.

While he did eventually apologize and give her a refund, she says it was her call with the complaints department that really turned her off.

“I was treated with a lot of sarcasm. Basically, my story was doubtful from what I understand,” Edmond said.

The 27-year-old admits she already had digestive problems, now she suffers from constant nausea and anxiety.

“I told her that I’ve been feeling like that ever since I ate the sandwich but she said maybe it’s something else; maybe it’s stress,” Edmond said.

Her friends suspect it may have been a prank and have convinced her to start a go-fund-me campaign to launch a legal fight.

Some online comments have questioned the fundraiser’s legitimacy, but Edmond stands by her story.

“I’m not that type of person. I’m not doing this for attention,” insisted Edmond. “I had no intention of making the video public until their reaction.”

Her roommate, who once worked at another Tim Hortons, has a hard time believing no one saw the mouldy meat before making the sandwich.

“When you take the meat or the chicken you’re going to put in the sandwich you see it, you have to check the quality. That was the rule where I used to work at Tim Hortons,” Laetitia Tshilombo said. “Justice needs to be served.”

Edmond’s video of mouldy meat has gone viral and while she sees the humour, she also hopes others will think twice before taking a first bite.

“It’s unacceptable [that] a meat in this condition has been served to a customer,” Edmond said. “The taste in my mouth was like those jelly burst candies, it was literally like I crunched on a mould burst.”

Tim Hortons would not comment on camera but released this following statement to Global News.

“We take the well-being of our Guests very seriously and we always strive to provide all Guests with a positive experience every time they visit us. We are working with the Restaurant Owner, who independently owns and operates this location, to reinforce our high operational standards and to ensure Team Members are following the appropriate procedures.”