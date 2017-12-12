Residents in Guelph’s Kortright Hills receiving mail again after two weeks

There’s a sigh of relief around Guelph’s Kortright Hills neighbourhood with mail delivery resuming to a community mailbox that was cut off about two weeks ago.

But some community members still want to know what went wrong and why they weren’t notified of the problem in the first place.

According to a Facebook post on the Kortright Hills Neighbourhood Group, the Canada Post community mailbox on Downey Road by Mollison Park was replaced on Nov. 29, but there was an issue with the master key.

READ MORE: Haven’t mailed your holiday packages? Here’s your need-to-know deadlines

“The last two weeks we haven’t had any mail,” said John Fraser, who lives a few steps away from the mailbox. “I phoned the depot probably four or five times. I got one reply saying that they didn’t have the (master) key.”

Fraser was forced to go to the Canada Post depot on Woodlawn Road near Silvercreek Parkway, only to leave empty-handed a few times when he found out his mail had not arrived there.

“We’re paying our taxes and we’re not getting any service,” Fraser said. “We’re waiting for parcels for Christmas, stuff that we have ordered online.”

BELOW: The holiday gifts keep on coming, but for Canada Post that’s causing some big problems. Marianne Dimain has more on this, the jolliest and the busiest time of the year.

Fraser confirmed in an email that his mail had finally arrived at the mailbox Tuesday afternoon.

But others were disappointed that Canada Post did not notify them of the issue.

“Nope, nothing,” said Van Felvinti when asked if she had heard from the carrier. “Not even a notice, nothing.”

In an email, a Canada Post spokesperson said they are looking into the issue.