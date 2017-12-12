Saskatoon weather outlook: risk of mixed precipitation, warm air sticks around

There is a risk of mixed precipitation as warm air, wind and a mix of sun and cloud stick around.

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

-4 is where temperatures tipped back to Tuesday morning, which felt like -9 with wind chill.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies started the day with warmer air pressing back in as a system slides by to the north, helping bump us up to the freezing mark by noon.

Another pretty mild day out there in Saskatoon, sitting at -3 with a wind chill of -6 #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/bL7BODRs6w — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 12, 2017

We've made it up to the freezing mark over this noon hour, but it's +6 in Outlook, Watrous & Elbow already! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/aZ8kyt6Asw — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 12, 2017

Clouds will continue to push in during the afternoon with a slight chance of mixed precipitation as we rise up to a daytime high a few degrees above freezing for the fourth day in a row.

Tuesday Night

That slight chance of mixed precipitation sticks around for the evening along with the clouds before we get into a few clear breaks at times overnight as we cool back to around -3 degrees with wind gusts upwards of 50 km/h possible.

Wednesday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the day on Wednesday with breezy winds gusting upwards of 30 to 40 km/h at times.

-8 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill to start the day before we warm up toward and possibly even a degree above the freezing mark in the afternoon with a chance of flurries in the evening.

Thursday-Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue for the rest of the week as daytime highs dip back below freezing on Thursday before rising back above to finish off the week on Friday.

There is a chance of flurries early Thursday and mixed precipitation is possible on Friday as a trough swings through.

Weekend Outlook

The weekend looks like it will start on a sunny note before clouds roll in later on Saturday and stick around for Sunday as winds pick up with daytime highs just below freezing both days.

Pike Lake was the setting for Margaret Flack to take the Your Saskatchewan photo for Dec. 12:

