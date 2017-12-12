Victim of Hwy. 7 head-on crash identified; injured children remain in hospital

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal head-on collision east of Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Police say Eileen Wilson, 52, of Havelock, died at the scene of the crash along Highway 7. She was the lone driver of one vehicle.

Two children in another vehicle were airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital. On Tuesday, police said a 7-year-old remains in hospital with “serious life-altering injuries.”

A five-year-old child (who police previously reported as age 2) will be released from hospital over the next few days after suffering from minor injuries, police said.

The driver of their vehicle suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Havelock-area woman dies in Hwy. 7 head-on collision; two children seriously injured

The crash occurred just before 2:30 near Blezard Line near Indian River, about 15 kilometres east of Peterborough. The highway was closed between Villiers and Cameron lines with detours in place.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

READ MORE: Trent Lakes, Ont., man dies in collision involving tow truck

“Police are looking to speak with motorists in the area of the collision who might have witnessed the crash or have information on events leading to the collision,” said Const. Jason Folz.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Erika Ingram at 705-742-0401 or through the OPP’s communication centre at 1-888-310-1122.