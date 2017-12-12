Housing demand strong again in November: B.C. Real Estate Association

A strong economy continues to elevate the demand for housing, according to the British Columbia Real Estate Association.

It reports sales in November were up 20 per cent, compared to the same month a year ago, sales dollar volume was up 39 per cent, and the average price of a home, at $723,000, was up 15 per cent from November of last year.

Association Chief Economist Cameron Muir says elevated consumer demand is being supported by strong employment, rising wages and favorable demographics.

Year to date, the sales dollar volume was down 6.8 per cent to $69.4 billion compared with the same period in 2016.

Sales declined 8.8 per cent, while the average residential price increased 2.2 per cent, to $708,150.