Alberta refinery hits milestone with first diesel production

A controversial refinery north of Edmonton has reached an important milestone with completion of its first phase of construction.

The milestone means Sturgeon Refinery is now producing diesel.

There have been 7,500 people working on the refinery daily to complete the first phase.

READ MORE: Alberta refinery costs level at $8.5 billion, on track for start date

The refinery will use carbon capture technology, capturing 40,000 tonnes of CO2 per day, then move it down a pipeline for enhanced oil recovery in central Alberta.

The project has been controversial because the provincial government has been a partner. The government has provided the bitumen and paid to have it upgraded to diesel.

North West Refining Inc. CEO and chairman Ian MacGregor has made it clear he would like to expand the partnership on the project.

READ MORE: Group behind new Alberta refinery believes it could triple in size

Last year, the NDP government said it was waiting for the completion of Phase 1 to assess its operations and make sure Phase 2 is in the public interest.

The partnership has had its detractors, including former Alberta finance minister Ted Mortan who said it will cost the government billions of dollars, with no guarantee of a return.

North West Refining will be providing more details Tuesday morning about the refinery’s first diesel production.

More to come…