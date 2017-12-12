Thompson RCMP looking for missing woman

RCMP are concerned for the safety of a missing woman.

Lisa Maria Donkey was last seen on December 7, at approximately 7 p.m. on Brandon Crescent in Thompson, Manitoba.

She is described as five feet six inches tall, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing black sweats with a black sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.