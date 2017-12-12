Conservative Rosemarie Falk wins Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection

The Conservative Party of Canada held on to the federal riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster Monday, thanks a decisive byelection victory by candidate Rosemarie Falk.

With all polls reporting, Falk garnered 69.6 per cent of the vote, according to preliminary results from Elections Canada.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau campaigns in Sask. ahead of Battlefords-Lloydminster byelection

New Democrat Matt Fedler received 13.2 percent, followed by Liberal Larry Ingram (10.4 per cent), independent Ken Finlayson (5.3 per cent) and Green Yvonne Potter-Pihach (1.6 per cent).

The seat in the Conservative stronghold was left vacant after former Conservative agriculture minister Gerry Ritz announced his resignation in August.

Falk was joined by friends, family and other supporters in Lloydminster to watch the results.

“It was great excitement to see those polls come,” Falk told Global News.

The political newcomer won the seat despite a recent visit from Liberal leader and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shore up support for his party’s candidate.

“I think Mr. Trudeau – the fact that he came to North Battleford last week – sort of rallied our people and has kind of taken the apathy out of the people,” Falk said.

READ MORE: Liberals take three out of four seats in federal byelection

After the victory, Falk said she spoke with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

“Quickly, we’ll find out those details of when I need to be in Ottawa and that type of thing,” Falk said.

Falk is a self-described fiscal conservative, community volunteer and worked most recently as a legislative assistant to Conservative MP Arnold Viersen.

The MP-elect holds a bachelor of social work degree and has worked as a legal assistant, specializing in family law, according to her website.

Twenty-seven per cent of voters turned out, not including electors who registered on election day.