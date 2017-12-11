Police arrest 2 people in connection with 2016 homicide of Harsimran Singh Birdi

More than a year after his body was found in a northeast Calgary alley, police have made two arrests in the homicide of Harsimran Singh Birdi.

Officers were called to an alley in the 9700 block of Harvest Hills Link N.E. at about 8:30 a.m. on April 7, 2016 where they found the 20-year-old’s lifeless body.

Police reiterated Monday that they believe the killing was “targeted.”

In November 2017, police made two separate pleas for help in the case, asking the public to identify three persons of interest and two vehicles related to the homicide.

In a statement, police said two people were taken into custody on Monday and that “charges are pending.”

Police said the names of the suspects and specific charges are being withheld until they’ve seen a justice of the peace.