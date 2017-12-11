POLL: Jar Jar Binks is NOT the Worst Star Wars Character

If you try to name the worst character in all of Star Wars, the popular choice would be to pick the most famous Gungan in all of Naboo…Jar Jar Binks.

However, a new poll has revealed the most/least popular characters of the Star Wars universe, and Jar Jar Binks was not even close to the bottom of that list.\

Morning Consult polled 2,200 people on different Star Wars characters, and the poll found that the least favourite character of the Star Wars universe is…Supreme Leader Snoke!

Most of the characters from the latest trilogy did not fair too well, with all of them falling in the bottom half of the list. Princess Leia won top-honors for the poll, with Luke/Chewbacca/Yoda/R2-D2 within 2% of her.

The poll also ranked the original Star Wars trilogy highest in favorability compared with the prequels and more recent films. The newer films, Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens” and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, are more popular than the prequels.

Who are your favourite and least favourite characters in Star Wars?