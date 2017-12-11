Unique Western University department receives $5M donation from its namesake

A unique department at Western University will be able to develop and grow research and teaching thanks to a massive donation from its namesake.

READ MORE: Western University researchers develop breakthrough short-term tornado forecasting

Aubrey Dan is donating $5 million to the DAN Department of Management and Organizational Studies.

The department began as a program in 2006 that was developed thanks to a $5-million donation from Dan.

“The fact is that the university has been so receptive throughout the years of wanting to make changes,” said Dan.

“Most importantly it’s an investment to the students of their future. If nobody’s going to invest … I mean, the government’s not going to do it to this degree, in fact, they’re depleting their investment — so really, the way I feel is that it is my obligation.”

READ MORE: At least 7 risk factors ID’d in 80% of domestic homicide cases: Western University researchers

The entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Broadway producer notes that management and organizational studies is relevant to almost everyone.

“Everybody who wants to get ahead in life eventually needs to become a manager — they’re going to become a boss. Where do they learn? Most people learn by fire. If you actually give them the tools and the education and train them, they can be great leaders.”

Of the $5-million donation, $4.5 million is being matched by Western for a total investment of $9 million to create three endowed research chairs in the fields of consumer behaviour, change and innovation, and corporate governance.

READ MORE: Students hope to make amends as Western University expresses disapproval over ‘FOCO’

The remaining $500,000 from Dan will establish two endowed distinguished lectures in the areas of consumer behaviour and corporate governance.