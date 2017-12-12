Bob Layton Editorial: Asking the right question

Sometimes, when reporters end an interview they’ll ask the person if there’s anything else they should have asked but did not. Is there anything else the interviewer should know?

That came to mind when I got a letter from Ken about the Metro Line LRT. He wonders if council ever asks such a question of people making presentations, like for the Light Rail Transit.

Some members of council were surprised to learn the signaling system they are having so much trouble with, works best underground or maybe for an L-train but maybe not in dealing with ground traffic and intersections and all those automobiles.

Ken says council apparently did not know – but somebody did.

Maybe the administration should be asking the question before it even gets to council.

As Ken puts it, asking what the city may have missed, mitigates the risk of not knowing and puts the onus on the supplier or content experts to fess up.

As least if this thing ends up in court, city lawyers could be asking why the city did not get the right answer to, “What else don’t we know?”

Let me know what you think about that.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.