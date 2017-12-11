RCMP search for missing Revelstoke skier

A search has begun for a missing skier in the Revelstoke area.

RCMP said they received a call Sunday afternoon regarding a missing male who was last seen at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Joseph Stelcasky, 41, was last seen at around 1 p.m. before attempting to ski the Brown Shorts run.

He hasn’t been seen since.

RCMP said a search and rescue team along with a helicopter were deployed early this morning.

“It is suspected that Stelcasky will most likely be in the area by Greely Road near the water plant. Police patrols of that area overnight did not locate Stelcasky,” RCMP said in a news release.