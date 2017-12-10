Canada
Calgary police search for missing 8-year-old boy last seen in his house

Provided / Calgary Police Service
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in locating an eight-year-old boy who has gone missing from his house in the northeast community of Radisson.

Zakraiya Jeylani left his house at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and his family have not been able to locate him.

Police said there is concern for his welfare.

He is described as being very tall for his age, with a slim build. Jeylani has short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing an orange Puma Jacket, orange and grey pants with black or blue shoes. He WAS also WEARING glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 9-1-1.

Police have also provided a second photo of the boy.

