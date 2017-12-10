Trump says Washington Post should fire ‘fraud’ journalist over erroneous tweet

U.S. President Donald Trump has rarely been shy to voice his disapproval of the Washington Post, a newspaper he has repeatedly denounced as being a “fake news” organization.

On Saturday, he was given further ammunition after a Post journalist tweeted a photo which suggested low attendance at a Trump rally at the Pensacola Bay Center in Florida on Friday night.

Politics reporter David Weigel deleted the tweet after it was pointed out to him that the photo was actually taken long before the venue filled up — but not before Trump shared a screenshot of the tweet to his 44.4 million Twitter followers.

.@DaveWeigel @WashingtonPost put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived @ the venue, w/ thousands of people outside, on their way in. Real photos now shown as I spoke. Packed house, many people unable to get in. Demand apology & retraction from FAKE NEWS WaPo! pic.twitter.com/XAblFGh1ob — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

Weigel owned up to the error, saying he deleted the tweet after a Daily Mail reporter spotted his mistake.

Sure thing: I apologize. I deleted the photo after @dmartosko told me I'd gotten it wrong. Was confused by the image of you walking in the bottom right corner. https://t.co/fQY7GMNSaD — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 9, 2017

But Trump retorted by labeling Weigel a “fraud” and calling for him to be fired.

.@daveweigel of the Washington Post just admitted that his picture was a FAKE (fraud?) showing an almost empty arena last night for my speech in Pensacola when, in fact, he knew the arena was packed (as shown also on T.V.). FAKE NEWS, he should be fired. Story continues below — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2017

The Washington Post later released a statement admitting that Weigel used “an inaccurate image” in his tweet about the Trump rally.

“When others pointed out the mistake to Weigel, he quickly deleted the tweet. And when he was later addressed by the president on Twitter, he promptly apologized for it,” the post’s VP of communications Kristine Coratti Kelly said.

But the Post wasn’t the only news organization to suffer Trump’s ire on Saturday.

Trump also launched broadsides at CNN and ABC, both of whom recently issued corrections to high-profile Trump stories.

On Friday, CNN corrected a story that reported that Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. were given access to hacked documents on WikiLeaks before the documents were made publicly available. The documents were actually sent to the Trumps a day after they were made public.

On Dec. 2, ABC News announced it was suspending investigative journalist Brian Ross for four weeks without pay after he incorrectly reported that Trump had directed former national security adviser Michael Flynn to make contact with Russian officials during the presidential campaign.

Ross later clarified on air that Flynn was asked to reach out to Russia after the election, with President-elect Trump looking to mend relations with Russia and discuss topics including the fight against ISIS.

