Trump says Washington Post should fire ‘fraud’ journalist over erroneous tweet
U.S. President Donald Trump has rarely been shy to voice his disapproval of the Washington Post, a newspaper he has repeatedly denounced as being a “fake news” organization.
On Saturday, he was given further ammunition after a Post journalist tweeted a photo which suggested low attendance at a Trump rally at the Pensacola Bay Center in Florida on Friday night.
Politics reporter David Weigel deleted the tweet after it was pointed out to him that the photo was actually taken long before the venue filled up — but not before Trump shared a screenshot of the tweet to his 44.4 million Twitter followers.
Weigel owned up to the error, saying he deleted the tweet after a Daily Mail reporter spotted his mistake.
But Trump retorted by labeling Weigel a “fraud” and calling for him to be fired.
The Washington Post later released a statement admitting that Weigel used “an inaccurate image” in his tweet about the Trump rally.
“When others pointed out the mistake to Weigel, he quickly deleted the tweet. And when he was later addressed by the president on Twitter, he promptly apologized for it,” the post’s VP of communications Kristine Coratti Kelly said.
READ MORE: Fake Roy Moore accuser busted in reported attempt to discredit Washington Post
But the Post wasn’t the only news organization to suffer Trump’s ire on Saturday.
Trump also launched broadsides at CNN and ABC, both of whom recently issued corrections to high-profile Trump stories.
On Friday, CNN corrected a story that reported that Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. were given access to hacked documents on WikiLeaks before the documents were made publicly available. The documents were actually sent to the Trumps a day after they were made public.
READ MORE: Julian Assange bets $100K that CBS report on Donald Trump Jr., Wikileaks is false
On Dec. 2, ABC News announced it was suspending investigative journalist Brian Ross for four weeks without pay after he incorrectly reported that Trump had directed former national security adviser Michael Flynn to make contact with Russian officials during the presidential campaign.
Ross later clarified on air that Flynn was asked to reach out to Russia after the election, with President-elect Trump looking to mend relations with Russia and discuss topics including the fight against ISIS.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.