December 8, 2017 2:17 pm

Manitobans to curl for Canada at 2018 Paralympics

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Sanford's Dennis Thiessen (centre) and Oak Bluff's Jamie Anseeuw (left) pose with their teammates after being named to Canada's 2018 Paralympic wheelchair curling team.

Curling Canada
Two Manitoba curlers will try to help Canada defend its gold medal at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games.

Sanford’s Dennis Thiessen and Oak Bluff’s James Anseeuw make up part of the team that will compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea. They will be joined by Ontario’s Mark Ideson, B.C.’s Ina Forrest and Saskatchewan’s Marie Wright.

Thiessen will once again throw second stones for Canada, four years after winning gold at the Sochi Paralympics. The 2018 Winter Games will mark the first time Anseeuw wears the maple leaf at an international tournament. He will serve as the country’s alternate. Both Manitobans captured national titles together in 2014 and 2017.

Canada has won gold at each Paralympics since wheelchair curling made its debut in 2006. The Pyeongchang Games begin Mar. 8, 2018.

