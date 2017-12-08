Manitoba RCMP officer under investigation for lewd conduct

An RCMP officer is being investigated by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) after an incident at a Winnipeg conference.

The IIU issued a release Friday saying they were looking into a report of lewd conduct by a female officer while she was at a social gathering. The event was at a Winnipeg hotel during a conference on Nov. 30.

The release said the IIU received a complaint on Dec. 5 that the officer had ‘committed a number of instances of inappropriate sexual touching’. A spokesperson told Global News they could not say whether the instances involved one individual or several. They said it appears the officer was off duty at the time.

The IIU said a review of the circumstances led them to determine “it was in the public interest for the agency to conduct an independent investigation.”

The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

RCMP said the officer has been suspended with pay.