December 8, 2017 12:48 pm
Updated: December 8, 2017 12:51 pm

Edmonton’s river valley funicular to open Saturday

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Edmonton's funicular is nearing completion, set to open in the fall. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.

Vinesh Pratap, Global News
Construction on the funicular has been turning heads in the river valley for months, and on Saturday Edmontonians will finally have a chance to experience it first-hand.

The Mechanized River Valley Access project, which includes the funicular, will be open to the public at noon on Saturday.

The project uses a funicular and stairs to connect 100 Street near the Hotel MacDonald to the river valley trail system near the Low Level Bridge.

The funicular can fit up to 20 people and accommodate bikes, strollers and wheelchairs.

While the funicular is most likely to turn heads, the project has also been designed to include places for activities and relaxation.

Mayor Don Iveson and members of the federal government will be on hand for the big unveiling at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The project has been in the works since June 2015, when city council approved the $24-million plan. Construction started in spring 2016.

In 2013, Edmonton received $72.9 million in funding from the River Valley Alliance and the provincial and federal governments for five projects that increase access to the river valley.

