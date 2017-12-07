Village of Millbrook celebrates an old-fashioned Christmas

The annual Christmas in the Village of Millbrook took place Thursday evening.

The event featured carolling, tree lighting, horse-drawn wagon rides and photos with Santa.

“We have a juggler coming that was huge with the kids the last couple of years, there’s food for sale, there’s the gingerbread house competition down in the Masonic Lodge, there’s a lot going on,” said chair of the Millbrook BIA, Nancy Fallis.

READ MORE: Peterborough Salvation Army issues call for Christmas donations to help those in need

A group of six volunteers spent three months preparing for the annual event.

A portion of King Street was closed off from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. for the festivities.