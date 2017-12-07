Entertainment
December 7, 2017 10:32 pm

Village of Millbrook celebrates an old-fashioned Christmas

By Videographer  Global News
A A

The annual Christmas in the Village of Millbrook took place Thursday evening.

The event featured carolling, tree lighting, horse-drawn wagon rides and photos with Santa.

“We have a juggler coming that was huge with the kids the last couple of years, there’s food for sale, there’s the gingerbread house competition down in the Masonic Lodge, there’s a lot going on,” said chair of the Millbrook BIA, Nancy Fallis.

READ MORE: Peterborough Salvation Army issues call for Christmas donations to help those in need 

A group of six volunteers spent three months preparing for the annual event.

A portion of King Street was closed off from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. for the festivities.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
christmas in millbrook
Millbrook
nancy fallis
old fashion christmas in millbrook
peterborough christmas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News