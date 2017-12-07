Arizona Rep Trent Franks
December 7, 2017 7:44 pm
Updated: December 7, 2017 7:50 pm

Arizona Rep. Trent Franks resigns amid investigation of possible sexual harassment

By Staff The Associated Press

In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz. speaks with a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington.

(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
A A

Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona says he is resigning Jan. 31 amid a House Ethics Committee investigation of possible sexual harassment.

Franks says in a statement that he never physically intimidated, coerced or attempted to have any sexual contact with any member of his congressional staff.

Instead, he says, the dispute resulted from a discussion of surrogacy. Franks and his wife have 3-year-old twins who were conceived through surrogacy.

Franks says he had become familiar with the surrogacy process in recent years, and “became insensitive as to how the discussion of such an intensely personal topic might affect others.”

READ MORE: Al Franken to resign from Senate over sexual harassment allegations

He said he regrets that his “discussion of this option and process in the workplace” with two female staffers made them feel uncomfortable.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Arizona Rep Trent Franks
House intelligence investigation
Republican Trent Franks
Sexual Assault
sexual assault investigation
sexual harassment
Trent Franks
Trent Franks resignation
Trent Franks resigns

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News