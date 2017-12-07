Saskatchewan Politics

December 7, 2017 7:57 pm

Livestream: Final Sask. Party leadership debate

By Web Producer  Global News
Sask. Party leadership hopefuls will meet tonight for the final candidate’s debate in the race to be the next premier of Saskatchewan.

The debate will start at 7 p.m. tonight and will take place in Regina.

A total of six candidates have put their names forward vying for Brad Wall’s job.

The new Sask. Party leader will be chosen January 27.

Alanna Koch
Gord Wyant
Ken Cheveldayoff
Rob Clarke
Scott Moe
Tina Beaudry-Mellor

