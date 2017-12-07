Victims of Quebec floods still waiting for help

It’s been seven months since floodwaters ravaged Quebec and many homeowners are still waiting for financial assistance.

A drive up and down des Maçons Street in Pierrefonds reveals plenty of homes where renovation permits are posted in the windows. Inside, contractors are busy rebuilding.

But, most of the money is coming from homeowner savings, lines of credit, bank loans and some limited funding from the government.

The delays in public money have caused major setbacks for residents hoping to rebuild their homes and added a lot of unwanted stress to their lives.

“I thought everything would have been done by now and that we would be back living our lives,” Kim Bronstein told Global News.

The homeowner said she has received only half of what was promised by the government to rebuild her basement. And the money arrived only after her husband spent months making phone calls, sending documents and writing emails.

“They (the government) don’t see that it’s an emergency. They don’t see that people need to get back to their lives,” she said.

Similar frustrations are being made by other homeowners on the street. Some have turned to Facebook to vent their anger.

“I have never been treated more poorly in my life,” John Daoud wrote on the West Island Community Facebook page.

Olivier Cantin from the Public Security Department said in an email to Global News Thursday that the government has received more than 6,000 requests for financial assistance province-wide. It has distributed $87.9 million in financial assistance.

