Kelowna Rock the Lake 2018 lineup released

Rock the Lake 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna promises to be bigger and better.

Organizers have released next summer’s line-up featuring several Canadian blasts from the past.

The artists include: Randy Bachman, Little River Band, Men Without Hats, The Sweet, Glass Tiger, Northern Pikes, Doug & The Slugs, The Stampeders, Barney Bentall & The Legendary Hearts, Ian Thomas, and Nazareth.

Last year’s event featured Canadian classic rock bands Toronto, April Wine, Platinum Blonde, Headpins, Kim Mitchell, Sass Jordan, Carole Pope, Rik Emmett, Helix, Chilliwack and Honeymoon Suite.

Full weekend packages, VIP tickets and pre-paid parking passes go on sale Friday morning at 10:00 am through Select Your Tickets. The full event pass starts at $153.00, while VIP tickets will cost $433.00 plus taxes and service charges for both options. Please visit www.selectyourtickets.com or call (250) 762-5050 to purchase passes. Single day tickets will be available at a later date.