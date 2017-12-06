Canada’s most Instagrammed locations in 2017

What do you think Canadians took the most pictures of in 2017? Specifically, which spots were most-shared on Instagram this year?

READ MORE: These are the cities that got the most Instagram love in 2017

Here are the top 10 most Instagrammed spots in Canada:

10. Vancouver International Airport

9. Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

8. Vieux-Port de Montreal

7. Plateau Mont Royal

6. CN Tower

5. Canada’s Wonderland

4. Whistler-Blackcomb

3. Rogers Centre

2. Toronto Pearson International Airport

1. Air Canada Centre

While Alberta venues were absent from the list, an Edmonton photographer thinks the city has a shot next year, especially thanks to some recent additions to its burgeoning downtown.

“You have that variety of the river valley and urban [areas], so it’s a nice mixture,” Jill Sakowsky, who runs the @instagramyeg account, said. “Everything’s pretty close in proximity so you can literally walk in the river valley and 20 minutes later be downtown… There’s so many opportunities to take great photos downtown.”

READ MORE: Edmonton makes Travel + Leisure’s international list of 50 places to travel in 2018

“Edmonton events seem to be capturing a lot of attention right now,” she added. “The ice castles… Anything new, like the new [Walterdale] Bridge, Rogers Place.”

The social media company said Rogers Place was the most Instagrammed location in Alberta in 2017, followed by the Calgary Stampede.

Toronto was the most Instagrammed Canadian city of the year, followed by Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Niagara Falls, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Victoria.

Instagram also revealed the top Canadian hashtags for 2017 and #love was the most popular. That’s pretty darn cute.

Follow @Emily_Mertz

WATCH BELOW: Canada’s most Instagrammed locations of 2017

WATCH BELOW: Do you know what 2017’s most popular Canadian Instagram moments are?