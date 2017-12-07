Kingston, Belleville boards consider naming new high schools after Gord Downie

The Tragically Hip are known for songs that shone a spotlight on communities and towns in remote parts of the country.

Now, in memory of the band’s late frontman, Gord Downie’s name has been short-listed as a potential name for a consolidated high school in Belleville.

Down the highway in Kingston, name submissions are also being accepted for a new consolidated high school there. Downie’s name appears on that list as well.

The Limestone District School Board’s communications officer, Karen Smith, said while the name is on the list, Downie’s family needs to be consulted.

“Gord Downie is in that mix, but we need to be very respectful of the family at this time and so any name, Gord Downie or name of anyone else with living family we would be consulting with the family,” Smith said.

Downie was born and raised in Kingston, the same town the Tragically Hip cut their teeth in the music business.

He’s also graduate of KCVI, one of the schools being rolled into one.

The Kingston school board is still narrowing down its list and a final decision on the new school name in Belleville is only a month away.

Public voting for the new Belleville high school’s name will wrap up at midnight on Dec. 12.

The name will then be presented to school board trustees for their approval on Jan. 8.